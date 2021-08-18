Sri Lanka replaces health minister said to promote shaman's herbal syrup as a Covid remedy

Sri Lankan politician Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who was formerly the health minister, has been assigned to the transport ministry. Lakruwan Wanniarachchi | AFP | Getty Images

Sri Lanka's president this week replaced the country's health minister in a cabinet reshuffle as the Covid crisis worsened and daily deaths and infections hit record highs. Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi was reassigned to the transport ministry. Former media minister and official spokesperson for the cabinet, Keheliya Rambukwella, was named the new health minister. Under Wanniarachchi's tenure, the health ministry was criticized over its handling of the pandemic. She also attracted controversy for reportedly consuming and endorsing alternate remedies to prevent Covid-19. It was not immediately clear what prompted the cabinet reshuffle. Neither President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office nor the Sri Lankan health ministry immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comments.

Herbal syrup and 'blessed' water

Wanniarachchi promoted a herbal syrup containing honey and nutmeg that was created by a shaman who claimed it worked as a life-long inoculation against the virus, the BBC reported. The shaman reportedly said the recipe was given to him in a visionary dream. Reports said that while doctors dismissed the claims made about the syrup's effectiveness, thousands defied social restrictions and traveled to a village in central Sri Lanka to obtain the concoction. Several politicians also reportedly took the potion. The former health minister contracted Covid-19 and was reported to be in intensive care in January. Last November, Wanniarachchi also poured a pot of "blessed" water into a river after a self-styled god-man told her it would end the pandemic in Sri Lanka, the AFP reported.

Covid surge