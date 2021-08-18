Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed meeting minutes

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose nearly 2 basis points to 1.275% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 1 basis point, rising to 1.933%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday morning, ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's July meeting are due to be published at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Investors will be poring over the minutes for any indicators as to when the Fed will start to taper its bond buying program.

In addition, data for the number of building permits issued, as well as the number of housing projects started in July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held on Wednesday for $30 billion of 119-day bills and $27 billion of 20-year bonds.