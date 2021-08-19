Cathie Wood says stocks are not in a bubble, thinks investors betting against her fund are off base

Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Sooner Than You Think conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood on Thursday defended her innovation-focused strategies in the wake of investors betting against her funds.

"I don't think we're in a bubble which is what I think many bears think we are," Wood said on CNBC's "Tech Check" on Thursday. "In a bubble, and I remember the late '90s, our strategies would have been cheered on. You remember the leap frogging of analysts making estimates one higher than the other, price targets one higher than the other. We have nothing like that right now. In fact, you see a lot of IPOs or [special purpose acquisition companies] coming out and falling to earth. We couldn't be further away from a bubble."

On Monday, regulatory filings spotted by CNBC Pro showed Michael Burry bet against Woods' ARK Innovation ETF using options. Burry's Scion Asset Management bought 2,355 put contracts against the red-hot tech ETF during the second quarter and held them through the end of the period. Burry was one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis.

Other hedge funds also have put bets and other short bets against the fund's ETFs.

"When I see such negative sentiment out there, especially when it comes to valuation and longer time horizons, investment time horizons, I actually feel a little more comfortable. I like bad news," Wood added. "The discounting is worse now than the news will actually be. I actually feel better in that environment for out strategies."

Wood said that much of the bearishness on her funds is focused around inflation and interest rates going higher. However, the portfolio manager's macro thesis focuses on deflation from innovation.

"The innovation around which we have centered our research, these five platforms: DNA sequencing, robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, are barely off the ground," said Wood.