CDC director says we might not need annual Covid boosters after third shot

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol hill in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite | Pool | Reuters

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that Americans may not need yearly Covid-19 booster shots, suggesting that a third shot may sufficiently strengthen the long-term protection of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines. Walensky's remarks come a day after she other top U.S. health officials said they plan to start offering boosters to all eligible Americans eight months after their second vaccine shots. The effectiveness of mRNA vaccines lessens over time, particularly for anyone at high risk for dangerous coronavirus complications or for those who were immunized early in the vaccine rollout, Walensky and several of the country's top medical officials said in a statement Wednesday.

"This virus has been humbling, so I don't want to say never, but we are not necessarily anticipating that you will need this annually," Walensky said in an interview Thursday with CBS This Morning. "It does look like after this third dose, you get a really robust response, and so we will continue to follow the science both on the vaccine side but also on the virus side." In a separate interview Thursday on NBC's "Today Show," she cited other vaccines, like Hepatitis B, that require two primer shots, followed by a booster. She said scientists think the Covid vaccine may similarly provide long-term protection after three doses. "We know we need a boost now and we will continue to follow the science, but I don't think it's a given that we will be doing this continuously," Walensky told Today.