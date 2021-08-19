China's extreme weather deals a big blow to insurance companies

Rescuers evacuate stranded people in the waterlogged urban area of Weihui City in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, July 27, 2021. Li An | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Severe rainstorms and flooding in China are hurting the profits of insurance companies, and highlight the shortfalls of the country's natural disaster insurance system. Flooding in Henan last month resulted in a record single-event insurance loss of $1.7 billion, impacting companies that provide property and casualty insurance, according to a S&P Global Ratings report which tracked losses as of Aug. 3. The central province of Henan experienced its highest recorded rainfall since 1951, when the first records were available, state weather officials said. Flooding and mudslides in the region claimed over 300 lives, reported state-backed tabloid Global Times. More than 1 million hectares of crops were damaged, and over 35,000 houses were destroyed across the province, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing official data. Direct losses of over 133.7 billion yuan ($20.63 billion) were incurred, the report said.

"We expect insurance claims from the (Henan) flooding … to exceed CNY8 billion ($1.23 billion), or about 0.7% of China's total non-life direct premiums written in 2020," Fitch Ratings said in a report dated July 27. "Fitch believes the flooding losses will be material to the insurance industry as reported claims have continued to surge," the report said.

Role of insurance in China

The problem with underinsurance can be addressed on two levels, S&P said. From an individual perspective, S&P predicts that the record level of flooding in the past two years could lead to a "greater awareness among the public" and help them see the need for insurance protection. Recent extreme weather events have also stirred things at the government level. China has renewed its push to boost catastrophe insurance penetration, S&P said. To overcome the public's low awareness of disaster insurance, some local governments – including those in Ningbo, Shenzhen and Guangdong have been purchasing polices on behalf of their citizens, according to to the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), a World Bank program.

Urbanization is a risk factor