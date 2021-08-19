Sens. Wicker, King test positive for Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated

Sens. Roger Wicker and Angus King, who are both vaccinated for the coronavirus, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after experiencing symptoms.

Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, and King, an Independent from Maine, are the latest in a string of prominent politicians to announce positive coronavirus tests in recent weeks despite being fully vaccinated. Others include Republicans Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.

"Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician," Phillip Waller, Wicker's communications director, said in a statement. The 70-year-old Wicker "is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified."

The Senate is in recess this week, and many of the chamber's members are in home states either preparing for 2022 elections or checking in with district offices.

"Despite all my efforts, when I began feeling mildly feverish yesterday, I took a test this morning at my doctor's suggestion, and it came back positive," King, 77, said in a statement. "While I am not feeling great, I'm definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine."