Tesla unveils chip to train A.I. models inside its data centers

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., waves while departing court during the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Tesla on Thursday unveiled a custom chip for training artificial-intelligence networks in data centers.

The work, shown at the automaker's live-streamed AI Day, demonstrates the company's continuing pursuit of vertical integration.

The D1 chip, part of Tesla's Dojo supercomputer system, uses a 7-nanometer manufacturing process, with 362 teraflops of processing power, said Ganesh Venkataramanan, senior director of Autopilot hardware. Tesla places 25 of these chips onto a single "training tile," and 120 of these tiles come together across several server cabinets, amounting to over an exaflop of power, Venkataramanan said.

"We are assembling our first cabinets pretty soon," said Venkataramanan, who previously worked at chipmaker AMD.

He said the Tesla technology will be the fastest AI-training computer. Chipmaker Intel, graphics card maker Nvidia and start-up Graphcore are among the companies that make chips that companies can use to train AI models.

The chips can help train models for recognizing a variety of items from video feeds collected by cameras inside Tesla vehicles. Model training requires extensive computing work.

"We should have Dojo operational next year," CEO Elon Musk said.