Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; China's benchmark lending rate release ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.11% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.28%.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.52% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded fractionally higher.

China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and five-year LPR are set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday. Majority of traders and analysts in a snap poll expect no change to both the one-year and five-year LPR, according to Reuters.