Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; China's benchmark lending rate release ahead

- Asia-Pacific stocks were higher in Friday morning trade.
- China's one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) and five-year LPR are set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday. Majority of traders and analysts in a snap poll expect no change to both the one-year and five-year LPR, according to Reuters.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.11% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.28%.
Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.52% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.1%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded fractionally higher.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 gained about 0.13% to 4,405.80 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.11% to 14,541.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, slipping 66.57 points to 34,894.12.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.576 following its climb earlier this week from below 93.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.78 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7148, having declined from above $0.728 earlier in the week.