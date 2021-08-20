Biden to nominate Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China, Rahm Emanuel to Japan

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns as his ambassador to China on Friday.

The president also announced that former two-term mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel will be nominated as his ambassador to Japan.

Both announcements were widely anticipated, but Emanuel's has been especially controversial.

Burns is one of the nation's most experienced and well regarded diplomats, having served both Republicans and Democrats for more than 25 years.

Emanuel is neither a career diplomat nor an expert on Japan.

A former White House chief of staff to then-President Barack Obama and previously a congressman from Illinois, Emanuel has close ties to several of the top figures in the Biden White House, including the current White House chief of staff, Ron Klain.