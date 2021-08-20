Here's how you can save $1 million making $35,000 per year, broken down by age

Americans are funding their retirement accounts at record rates.

But figuring out how much your monthly contributions will be worth in a few decades can be confusing.

As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest that you save 10% to 15% of your salary. But if your goal is to get to $1 million, the percentage you need to invest will vary drastically based on how old you are when you start.

Watch this video to find out how to make it that happen.

More from Invest in You:

How Walmart and other big companies are trying to recruit more teenage employees

Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame

How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.