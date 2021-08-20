India's ride-hailing firm Ola set to go public 'some time next year,' CEO says

India's ride-hailing firm Ola has plans to go public next year — but, a final date for the initial public offering has yet to be decided, chairman and group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal told CNBC.

He said both Ola and Ola Electric — the company's electric-vehicle arm — have adequate capital and strong balance sheets.

"We have not publicly announced any IPO plans as of now," he said Friday on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"But, both companies in due course will go public. Ola will obviously go public sooner, it's a more mature business — some time next year, but we don't have any final, final date to share with everybody," Aggarwal added.