Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Deere, Foot Locker, Buckle, Spotify and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Deere (DE) – The heavy equipment maker reported quarterly earnings of $5.32 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $4.58, and its revenue beat forecasts as well. Deere was up 1.1% in premarket trading as it also raised its full-year earnings forecast on solid demand for farm equipment.

Foot Locker (FL) – Foot Locker shares surged 6.2% in the premarket after the athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Foot Locker earned an adjusted $2.21 per share, compared with a $1.01 consensus estimate, and comparable stores sales rose 6.9%. Analysts had expected a slight decline in comp sales.

Buckle (BKE) – The fashion accessories retailer beat estimates by 18 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, and revenue above estimates as the company benefited from more in-person shopping. The stock jumped 4.6% in premarket trading.

Spotify (SPOT) – The music streaming service announced that its board approved a $1 billion stock buyback. Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel said the move demonstrates the company's confidence in its business and long-term growth opportunities. Spotify added 1.1% in the premarket.

Applied Materials (AMAT) – The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment beat estimates by 13 cents with an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.90 per share and revenue also topping analyst predictions. It also gave a better-than-expected outlook, but Applied Materials shares fell 1.3% in premarket trading.

Ross Stores (ROST) – The discount retailer reported a quarterly profit of $1.39 per share, beating the 98 cent consensus estimate, and also reported better-than-expected revenue. However, its current-quarter and full-year earnings outlook fell short of analyst forecasts, and the stock slid 4% in premarket action.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky announced plans to step aside on Jan. 3, with company veteran Joaquin Duato taking over and Gorsky assuming the role of executive chairman.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – The electric vehicle maker's shares rose 2.1% in the premarket, recovering a small part of the 9.5% Thursday drop that had sent the stock to its lowest since going public. That took place after the annual shareholder meeting that lasted only 10 minutes.

Adobe (ADBE) – The software maker announced a deal to buy cloud-based video collaboration platform Frame.io for $1.275 billion in cash. The acquisition will be used to expand the capabilities of Adobe's Create Cloud software suite.

Petco (WOOF) – Petco added 2.1% in the premarket to Thursday's 3.6% gain, with Credit Suisse upgrading the pet products retailer's stock to "outperform" from "neutral". Credit Suisse said it is more positive on the outlook for Petco's business following the company's upbeat earnings report.

Mosaic (MOS) – The fertilizer producer was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC, based on expected benefits from higher fertilizer prices.