Watch live: Biden addresses evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will address the nation on the U.S. military's evacuation efforts in Kabul of American citizens, U.S. Embassy staff, citizens of NATO countries, at-risk Afghan nationals as well as Afghan nationals who have qualified for special immigrant visas.

The remarks, which were scheduled for 1:00 pm ET, are now delayed but he is expected to speak soon.

Thousands of Afghans have fled to the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul seeking a flight out of the country after the Taliban swiftly claimed control of the country.

The Pentagon has moved about 5,200 U.S. troops to Kabul in order to provide security and help with evacuation efforts of as many people as possible in the wake of a stunning Taliban takeover of the country.

The White House said Friday that the U.S. has airlifted about 9,000 people out of Kabul by cargo aircraft in the past six days. No flights have left Kabul airport in the past 8 hours because Qatar has reached capacity, two U.S. officials told NBC News.