Wildfires and higher pay for firefighters is a major focus of infrastructure bill

Firefighters spray water on trees as they burn along Highway 395 during the Dixie Fire in the early morning of August 17, 2021 near Janesville, California.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this month includes billions for reducing carbon emissions and protecting the nation from damage already done by global warming, but critics say it's not even close to enough.

One of the most glaring problems it seeks to rectify is federal firefighter compensation.

Right now, federal firefighters are battling several explosive blazes in California, but they are sorely underpaid, making on average less than $13 an hour. That's less than California's minimum wage and far less than salaries for state firefighters.

That's expected to change. If the House approves the bill, $600 million will go toward raising those wages. It would also raise salaries for the Forest Service by as much as 50% and make about 1,000 seasonal firefighting jobs permanent.

"Wildland firefighters are truly at the frontlines of dealing with the effects of climate change, they are currently underpaid and poorly equipped, and so it's no surprise that it's hard to recruit firefighters who risked their lives defending communities in very remote areas," said Dan Lashof, U.S. director at the World Resources Institute.

The measure also has $8 billion for wildfire risk reduction and forest thinning and restoration.