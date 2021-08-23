Euro zone business activity remains robust in August as jobs boom

Gondolas and gondoliers, one of the characteristic presences of the canals of the city of Venice, have resumed carrying tourists around with small limitations on the number of contemporary passengers to avoid possible infections.

LONDON — The euro zone economy lost some momentum in August but is still on track for solid growth in the third quarter of this year, according to preliminary data released Monday.

IHS Markit's flash composite PMI for the euro zone, which looks at activity across both manufacturing and services, hit a two-month low of 59.5 in August versus 60.2 in July. A reading above 50 represents an expansion in economic activity.

"Encouragement comes from a second month of job creation at the strongest for 21 years, which reflects efforts by firms to boost operating capacity and meet demand, which should ultimately further help bring price pressures down," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.

The latest business activity data come as many consumers in the region enjoy the lifting of Covid-related restrictions, which has boosted the economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

Growth estimates last month showed that the euro area had bounced back from a technical recession (defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction) by growing by 2% in the second quarter of this year.

These data releases are important as the European Central Bank is due to meet next month and some of its members are pushing for talks on reducing some of the ongoing stimulus.

There are, however, some concerns about supply chain issues and higher inflation.

"The concern is that we are seeing some upward movement on wage growth as a result of the job market gain, which could feed through to higher inflation, and supply delays from Asia in particular look likely to persist for some time to come," Williamson added.

As a result, momentum slowed more in manufacturing than in services. The former hit a six-month low in August, whereas services fell to a two-month low.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Monday, Williamson said that supply chain issues are not as widespread as before but are still curbing growth in manufacturing activity.

Nonetheless, he said: "These numbers are still very high in terms of these PMI growth rates. It's very rare for these indexes to stay at this level for long simply because it is such a surging growth being recorded so some cooling is nothing really to worry about."