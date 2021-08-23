Hacker behind $600 million crypto heist returns final slice of stolen funds

The hacker behind the biggest cryptocurrency heist of all time has granted access to the final tranche of stolen funds.

Poly Network, a platform in the decentralized finance or "DeFi" space, was hit by a major attack this month which saw the hacker, or hackers, steal more than $600 million worth of digital tokens. The thief exploited a vulnerability in Poly Network's code which allowed them to transfer the funds to their own accounts.

In a strange twist, the Poly Network hacker didn't run off with the haul. Instead, they opened a dialogue with the organization that was targeted, promising to return all the funds. And, sure enough, the hacker gave back nearly all of the money — with the exception of $33 million of tether, or USDT, a dollar-pegged coin, which was frozen by its issuers — last week.

There was a catch, however. More than $200 million of assets was trapped in an account that required passwords from both Poly Network and the hacker. For the past few days, the hacker refused to hand over their password, simply saying they would only do so once "everyone is ready."

Poly Network pleaded with the hacker, which it is calling "Mr. White Hat," to return the remaining funds. The platform promised to grant the unidentified person a $500,000 bounty for helping it identify a flaw in its systems, and even offered them a job as "chief security advisor."

Now, the hacker has finally given Poly Network access to the final tranche of stolen funds. In a blogpost Monday, the firm said Mr. White Hat shared the so-called private key needed to regain control of the remaining assets.