Trump-friendly Cyber Ninjas group refused to comply with House probe of Arizona vote audit, Democrats say

An observer watches as contractors working for Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate, examine and recount ballots from the 2020 general election at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 8, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Courtney Pedroza | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Cyber Ninjas, the private firm leading a partisan and much-criticized audit of millions of ballots cast in Arizona during the 2020 election, has refused to comply with a congressional probe into the company, House Democrats said. In a letter dated Sunday to Cyber Ninjas CEO Douglas Logan, the Democrats said they "will be forced to consider other steps to obtain compliance" if the company "continues to obstruct" their investigation. That warning came as the Florida-based firm, which lacked prior election auditing experience and whose owner had tweeted support for pro-Trump election conspiracies, was set to deliver a report on its findings to the Arizona Republicans who commissioned it. Several pro-Trump dark money groups raised millions of dollars to fund the audit.

Democrats, including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, have decried the Senate Republicans for embracing false conspiracy theories about a rigged election, which former President Donald Trump spread frequently before and after his loss to President Joe Biden. But election experts have also said the results of the audit should not be trusted, citing an array of concerns about the methods and motivations of the investigators. In mid-July, House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and civil rights subcommittee Chairman Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told Logan they sought records as part of a review into whether his company's actions are intended to "reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain." They asked for those documents, which included information about who is paying for the effort, by July 28. But after receiving an extension to file the materials by Aug. 9, Cyber Ninjas "sent a letter objecting to all nine of the Committee's requests," Maloney and Raskin said in Monday's letter. "Cyber Ninjas failed to produce key documents responsive to the Committee's requests," they said, including its communications with Trump, the Arizona state Senate and "the partisan dark money groups that financed this audit."

A contractor working for Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate transports ballots from the 2020 general election at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 1, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Courtney Pedroza | Getty Images