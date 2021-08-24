GameStop surges 30% to lead meme stock rally in otherwise boring market

Meme stock king GameStop rallied more than 30% on Tuesday as retail investors came back in full force despite an otherwise quiet market.

The videogame retailer surged as much as 36.5% to $225 apiece in heavy trading volume. More than 7 million shares have changed hands, more than tripling its 30-day average, according to FactSet.

Other meme stocks were also popping.

Shares of AMC Entertainment jumped 21%. The movie theater chain was the most active stock on Fidelity's trading platform as of 2:30 p.m. ET, according to the broker's website.

Clover Health climbed 10%. Bed Bath & Beyond rose more than 4%. Robinhood, which has also earned a meme stock status, advanced 9% Tuesday on no apparent news.