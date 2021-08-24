House delays vote to advance Biden’s economic agenda as centrist Democrats derail Pelosi’s plans
- The House delayed a planned Monday vote to advance two key plans that make up President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
- The chamber will reconvene Tuesday as lawmakers try to strike a deal to move forward with the measures.
- Centrists have pushed Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill before the House passes a $3.5 trillion budget resolution.
The House scrapped a planned Monday vote to advance two key economic proposals as centrist Democrats and party leaders failed to break a stalemate over how to proceed with President Joe Biden's sprawling economic agenda.
The chamber will reconvene at noon ET on Tuesday as Democrats try to strike a deal to move forward with legislation they see as an economic boon and a lifeline for households. Biden's domestic policy goals — and even his party's push to retain control of Congress in next year's midterms — could hinge on whether Democrats find a compromise.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pushed to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and her party's separate $3.5 trillion spending plan at the same time. The process could take months, as the House needs to join the Senate in passing a budget resolution before lawmakers write a final proposal.
Nine members of Pelosi's caucus urged the California Democrat to approve the Senate-passed infrastructure legislation this week and send it to Biden's desk. Pelosi wants to pair the bills to ensure the centrists wary of a $3.5 trillion price tag and progressives who consider the infrastructure plan inadequate back both measures.
Democratic leaders have a tiny margin for error as they try to pass their plan to expand the social safety net without a Republican vote. They will need to win over all 50 members of their Senate caucus and all but three Democrats in the House.
In a letter over the weekend, Pelosi told Democrats she aims to pass both the infrastructure bill and Democrats' spending plan before Oct. 1.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.