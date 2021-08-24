House delays vote to advance Biden’s economic agenda as centrist Democrats derail Pelosi’s plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) takes questions as she holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the Capitol in Washington, July 22, 2021.

The House scrapped a planned Monday vote to advance two key economic proposals as centrist Democrats and party leaders failed to break a stalemate over how to proceed with President Joe Biden's sprawling economic agenda.

The chamber will reconvene at noon ET on Tuesday as Democrats try to strike a deal to move forward with legislation they see as an economic boon and a lifeline for households. Biden's domestic policy goals — and even his party's push to retain control of Congress in next year's midterms — could hinge on whether Democrats find a compromise.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pushed to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and her party's separate $3.5 trillion spending plan at the same time. The process could take months, as the House needs to join the Senate in passing a budget resolution before lawmakers write a final proposal.

Nine members of Pelosi's caucus urged the California Democrat to approve the Senate-passed infrastructure legislation this week and send it to Biden's desk. Pelosi wants to pair the bills to ensure the centrists wary of a $3.5 trillion price tag and progressives who consider the infrastructure plan inadequate back both measures.