Japanese lunar start-up ispace reveals larger lander for missions starting in 2024

Japanese lunar exploration start-up ispace unveiled the next-generation of its cargo lander, under development by its U.S. subsidiary in Colorado.

"We saw the growing demand for payloads to the lunar surface. NASA's Artemis program was a big part of this, but we're also looking toward the future, and how we could develop a transportation service that would be able to serve that market," ispace U.S. CEO Kyle Acierno told CNBC.

The company presented its new lander Monday evening.

"We've developed these capabilities to really position us to serve civil, commercial and scientific missions here in North America and then also across the globe," Acierno said.

Known as the Series 2, the new lander is larger than the ones that ispace is building for its first two missions in 2022 and 2023. The first ispace mission with the Series 2 is aiming to launch in 2024, with the lander to be designed, manufactured and launched in the U.S. The company is partnering with Draper and General Atomics' Electromagnetic Systems Group to develop the Series 2.

To date, ispace has raised more than $195 million, with investors including the Development Bank of Japan, Suzuki Motor and Japan Airlines. The company has more than 150 employees around the world, including 30 at its recently established Denver office.