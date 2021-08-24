McDonald's taps new CMO, international market leaders in executive shuffle

McDonald's announced a number of promotions on Tuesday, tapping company veterans and a Petco executive to fill slots leading marketing efforts and its international markets.

A month ago, the fast-food giant created the role of global chief customer officer and promoted Manu Steijaert, then senior vice president of the international operated markets segment, to the position. The appointment was part of McDonald's strategy to centralize its marketing, data analytics and digital initiatives across the company.

To fill the hole left by Steijaert's promotion, McDonald's has named Paul Pomroy as his successor. Pomroy currently is CEO of McDonald's U.K. and Ireland, which is a part of the international operated markets segment.

Alistair Macrow, the current global chief marketing officer, will take over as chief executive of the U.K. and Ireland division. His prior roles in the organization included serving as CMO for the U.K. and Ireland.

Morgan Flatley, who serves as chief marketing and digital customer experience officer for McDonald's U.S.A., will succeed Macrow as global CMO. Petco CMO Tariq Hassan will be Flatley's successor for the U.S. position, starting Sept. 27. The rest of the appointments will go into effect Nov. 1.

Shares of McDonald's have risen 11% this year, giving it a market value of $184 billion.