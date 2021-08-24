Treasury yields rise following Pfizer vaccine approval

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators granted the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine full approval, potentially aiding the economic recovery. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 1 basis point to 1.268% at 4:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 1 basis point, advancing to 1.888%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine full approval, making it the first in the country to receive the designation. This could see more businesses adopt vaccine mandates, helping to combat the rapid spread of the delta variant. In turn, this could boost the economic recovery, with recent data having shown a slowdown in consumer spending and sentiment amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The Federal Reserve is using the economic recovery to gauge when it will start paring back its easy monetary policy.