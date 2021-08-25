Africa has been shortchanged on Covid vaccines, African Development Bank says

A health worker vaccinates a man in Abidjan on August 17, 2021 during a roll-out of vaccinations against Ebola on August 17, 2021, after the country recorded its first known case of the disease since 1994. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

African countries have been "shortchanged" with regard to its access to Covid-19 vaccines, the president of African Development Bank said.

"Africa [has] for sure been shortchanged, if I can use that term, regarding access to vaccines globally," Akinwumi Adesina told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"The vaccines are not getting here in time, in the right quantity and the right price," he said, adding that saving lives is "all about timing."

Only 2.48% of the continent has been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 23, according to Our World in Data, far behind other continents.

In comparison, vaccination rates stand at 25.31% in Asia and 27.1% in South America, while Europe and North America's inoculation rates are both above 40%, statistics in Our World in Data showed.

"If there's any lesson … that we have learned from this, it is that Africa should not depend on the rest of the world for supplying it with critical vaccines, and also therapeutics," he said.