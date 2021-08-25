Germany's Social Democrats are polling ahead of Merkel’s bloc for the first time in 15 years

German Finance Minister and Chancellor Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz attends a meeting with members of the Foreign Journalists' Association in Berlin, Germany on June 09, 2021.

LONDON — The upcoming election in Germany has now become even more unpredictable.

Voters are heading to the ballot box on Sept. 26 and the latest poll, carried out by Forsa, shows support for the Social Democratic Party, SPD, increased to 23% of the vote. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative alliance of the CDU/CSU, meanwhile, dipped to 22%. It is the first time in 15 years that the SPD has overtaken the CDU/CSU alliance in the polls.

The SPD has been the junior coalition party in the wider government led by Merkel, who is retiring from politics after 16 years in power. The SPD has been in coalition with the conservatives in the past, a notion that was typically seen as a negative among its supporters for being unable to push ahead with its agenda. However, this now appears on track to change.

Led by chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, Germany's Social Democrats has seen the party's popularity improve in the wake of the country's worst natural disaster in decades. Torrential rainfall last month resulted in almost 200 deaths and hundreds more injured as disastrous flooding devastated property and plantations.

Another poll, conducted by INSA, had shown on Sunday the SPD neck-and-neck with the CDU/CSU.

The last time the SPD was the leading party in Germany's coalition government was back in 1998, when they joined forces with the Green party.