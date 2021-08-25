Gov. Hochul acknowledges nearly 12,000 more New York Covid deaths than Cuomo counted

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks as she visits the Louis Armstrong New York City Public School 143 in New York, August 18, 2021.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's new administration acknowledged almost 12,000 more deaths from the coronavirus than were counted publicly by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, as part of a push to share more comprehensive data on the pandemic's toll in her state.

The governor's office included a count of 55,395 Covid deaths in the Empire State — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tally — in a press release Tuesday evening.

That figure compiles deaths from the virus in any location in New York. It is significantly higher than the 43,415 deaths reported by the Hospital Emergency Response Data System, or HERDS, which only counts deaths reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities.

The lower second tally, which omits Covid deaths that occurred in other settings such as homes or hospices, was presented to the public and on the state's health department website under Cuomo.