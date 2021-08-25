Harry Kane announces he is to stay at Tottenham this summer after failed Man City bids

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds supporters following the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on August 22, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England.

Harry Kane has announced that he will stay at Tottenham this summer after a move to Manchester City failed to materialize.

Kane, who has three years left on his Spurs deal, had asked to leave the club this summer in search of silverware, but appears to have softened his stance following a long summer of negotiations between City and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

In a post on Twitter, Kane said: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."