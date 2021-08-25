Hedge funds could be staging a comeback as short bets post best month since 2010

Short selling is booming again after almost being left for dead due to the GameStop mania, reviving hope that hedge funds could turn things around in 2021.

Hedge funds' short book generated in July the best alpha since 2010, and now it's outperforming the long side of their strategies, according to Morgan Stanley prime brokerage data.

The rebound came after a tough start to the year when the monstrous GameStop short squeeze inflicted huge pain for short sellers betting against the brick-and-mortar retailer. As the meme stock trend spread, it caused hedge funds to close out short bets and in general take on less risk.

The outperformance in the bearish bets is good news for hedge funds that are starting to come into favor again after a decade of mediocre performance pushed cost-conscious investors away. After three straight years of outflows, hedge funds saw more than $6 billion client inflows in the first quarter, pushing the industry's total assets under management to a record of $3.8 trillion, according to HFR data.