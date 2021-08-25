OnlyFans says it will no longer ban porn in stunning U-turn after user backlash

In this photo illustration, the OnlyFans is seen displayed on a smartphone.

LONDON — OnlyFans said Wednesday it has "suspended" plans to ban pornography, in a stunning U-turn that came after fierce backlash from its users.

The online subscription platform said it "secured [the] assurances necessary" to continue allowing sexually explicit content. The firm had previously said it was forced to prohibit porn due to pressure from its banking partners.

"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," OnlyFans said in a tweet Wednesday.

"We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change."

"OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators," the firm added. "An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly."

OnlyFans' decision to block sexually explicit posts drew swift condemnation from sex workers, who were in large part responsible for the platform's boom in popularity. The site lets adult performers sell "not safe for work" content for a subscription fee.