Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, Williams-Sonoma, Snowflake and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Salesforce — Salesforce shares rose 3% in extended trading on Wednesday after the enterprise software maker reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and forward guidance that exceeded analysts' estimates. Revenue increased 23% year over year in the quarter, which ended July 31, the company said in a statement. In the prior quarter revenue grew 23%.

Ulta Beauty — Shares of the cosmetic retail rose 3% in after hours trading after reporting earnings of $4.56 per share. The company made $1.97 billion in revenue last quarter, topping estimates of $1.76 billion, according to Refinitiv. Ulta also raised its full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

Snowflake — Shares of the data cloud company fell more than 2% in after-hours trading after the release of the quarterly results. Snowflake posted a loss of 64 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $272.2 million, missing Wall Street's expectations. Analysts were looking for a loss of 15 cents and revenue of $256.5 million, according to Refinitiv. The stock is flat on the year.

Williams-Sonoma — Shares of the retailer soared more than 14% in after hours trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Williams-Sonoma earned $3.24 per share, topping estimates of $2.61 per share, according to Refinitiv. The company made $1.95 billion in revenue, higher than the forecast $1.81 billion.

Box — Shares of Box dropped 4% after the bell on Wednesday after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. The company earned 21 cents per share on revenue of $214.5 million. Wall Street expected earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $212.5 million, according to Refinitiv.

— with reporting from CNBC's Yun Li.