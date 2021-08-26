Watch Blue Origin launch its New Shepard rocket carrying research for NASA

[The company's livestream is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will launch its New Shepard rocket for the fourth time this year but, despite carrying the billionaire founder in a crew on the last flight, Thursday's mission will not carry people inside the capsule.

Known as NS-17, this New Shepard mission is dedicated to carrying cargo. Blue Origin is flying a NASA lunar lander technology demonstration and 18 customer research payloads inside the capsule — as well as an art installation on the top of the capsule.