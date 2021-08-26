BMW to build new vehicle at South Carolina plant

BMW will unveil a new vehicle later this year that will be built at its plant in South Carolina, Chairman Oliver Zipse told CNBC.

The Spartanburg plant currently produces the BMW X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 as well as performance models of most of the vehicles.

"At the end of the year, we will make an announcement to build another high-end car from this manufacturing site," Zipse told CNBC's Phil LeBeau on "Squawk Box." "It is not a successor model, it's a brand-new model, high-end for the American market but also for the world market."