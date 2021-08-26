Japan suspends 1.6 million Moderna vaccine doses over contamination concerns

Moderna vaccines are prepared for application at a United States military vaccination centre at Camp Foster on April 28, 2021 in Ginowan, Japan.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare suspended the use of more than 1.6 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine Thursday following reports of contaminated vials at multiple vaccination sites there.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which distributes the vaccine in Japan for Moderna, said it notified the ministry after several vaccination sites reported an unspecified foreign object found in one specific lot.

"We requested that Moderna, the product owner and manufacturer, conduct a thorough investigation to determine the precise root cause of the issue," Takeda said in a statement.

Takeda also said that it is not aware of any "significant safety concerns" stemming from the contaminated doses.