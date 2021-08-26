Weekly jobless claims hold around pandemic-era low; GDP revised higher to 6.6%

Initial claims for unemployment insurance were little changed over the past week, hovering around pandemic-era lows as the jobs market shows further signs of healing. First-time filings totaled 353,000 for the week ended Aug. 14, a slight increase from the previous week's 349,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That was slightly worse than the 350,000 Dow Jones estimate.

A separate economic reading showed that gross domestic product increased at a 6.6% annualized pace in the second quarter, according to the second estimate Thursday from the Commerce Department. That was ahead of the 6.5% initial estimate but a notch below the 6.7% Dow Jones forecast. Taken together, the reports show an economy growing through the pandemic, despite concerns over sharply rising cases of the Covid-19 delta variant. Markets showed little reaction to the news, with stock futures indicating a mostly flat open on Wall Street. On the jobs front, weekly claims held around the best levels they've seen since March 2020, though they are well above pre-pandemic levels and showing some signs of flattening. Continuing claims also showed little change, dropping 3,000 from the previous week to 2.86 million, according to data that runs a week behind the headline number. However, the four-week moving average tumbled 108,500 to just over 2.9 million.