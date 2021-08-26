As Alphabet edges closer to $2 trillion in market cap, trader warns of a pullback ahead

Google parent Alphabet is edging toward a major milestone, looking to join the $2 trillion market cap club alongside Apple and Microsoft.

The stock also hit a record high on Thursday for a fourth day in a row.

But, after it surged more than 60% this year, Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley has a warning.

"It is getting very overbought," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "Even the best companies, their stocks get ahead of themselves on a short-term basis."

Alphabet is by far the best performer among the high-growth FAANG stocks in 2021, nearly doubling the gains of the second-best performer, Facebook.

"The weekly RSI is now pushing 85. That's the most overbought it has ever been. And not only that, if you look at its 200-week moving average, it's at almost a 98% premium to its 200-week moving average. The next closest is 76%, so it is very, very extended here on a short-term basis," said Maley.