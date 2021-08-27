Former President Barack Obama says he is 'heartbroken' over deadly terrorist attack in Kabul

Former U.S. President Barack Obama hosts a pre-election drive-in rally to campaign on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020.

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama on Friday issued a formal statement on Afghanistan, his first since the U.S. military entered the final stages of its withdrawal from the country two weeks ago.

Obama said he and former first lady Michelle Obama "were heartbroken to hear about the terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport that killed and wounded so many U.S. service members, as well as Afghan men, women, and children."

"As president, nothing was more painful than grieving with the loved ones of Americans who gave their lives serving our country," he said.

Obama continued: "As President Biden said, these service members are heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others."

This line served as a rhetorical nod to Obama's former vice president, essentially acknowledging that Biden is in charge now.

"We're also thinking of the families of the Afghans who died, many of whom stood by America and were willing to risk everything for a chance at a better life," Obama said.