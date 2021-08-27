As China tightens data rules, Xpeng says it's on the 'right side' of regulation

A new Xpeng P7 car is shown in the Xpeng Motors flagship store in a shopping mall. Xpeng P7 is one of the two popular models of Xpeng motors.

GUANGZHOU, China — Xpeng's president says the Chinese electric vehicle maker is on the "right side of the regulation," as Chinese authorities tighten rules around data privacy with regulations aimed specifically at automakers.

The Guangzhou-based company is one of the many start-ups vying to challenge Tesla in the world's largest electric vehicle market.

Automakers are collecting an increasing amount of data to train algorithms for autonomous driving and other so-called "smart" features in a car.

But Chinese regulators have become increasingly concerned about the amount of data collected by companies across industries.

"I think our industry actually is actually stated as industry that will be supported by the government. They see this as a critical infrastructure, as well as a critical component of growth for manufacturing, smart technology, and also carbon neutral agenda, which the government is pushing very hard," Brian Gu, president of Xpeng, told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

"So we actually on the right side of the regulation."