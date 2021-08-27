CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ulta Beauty, Peloton, HP and more

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Inside an Ulta store location in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the top Wall Street analyst calls from Friday.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProLoop Capital says selling Peloton now would be like dumping Apple when it cut the price of the iPod
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Autozone and other auto parts retailers, says upside is limited from here
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday’s biggest analyst calls of the day: Caesars, Roblox, Alphabet & more
Jesse Pound
Read More