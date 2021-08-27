SEC steps up research into brokers' 'gamification' of trades, Chair Gary Gensler says

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testifies at a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on systemic risk and market oversight on Capitol Hill in Washington May 22, 2012.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday it is stepping up its inquiry into so-called gamification and behavioral prompts used by online brokerages and investment advisors to prod people to trade more stocks and other securities.

Wall Street's top regulator said investors can be misled by rosy projections of profit by technologies that, in reality, understate the risk of a particular investment or the odds of eye-popping returns.

"While new technologies can bring us greater access and product choice, they also raise questions as to whether we as investors are appropriately protected when we trade and get financial advice," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a release. "In many cases, these features may encourage investors to trade more often, invest in different products, or change their investment strategy."

The SEC often solicits public commentary before drafting new rules and regulations over Wall Street, meaning that Friday's announcement, though procedural, could pose a headache for the industry's leaders.

Shares of Robinhood Markets, operator of a popular digital trading platform that has come under scrutiny for its customer-trading prompts, fell as much as 1% to the lows of the day after the SEC report.

The commission said that online investment firms and brokers will often use "predictive" analysis tools that are designed to show customers what they would earn under optimal — but not necessarily likely — outcomes.

While brokers may disclose that their predictive models are not guarantees of future returns, Gensler said he wants to gather investors' thoughts on game-like features in financial platforms, behavioral prompts to trade more often and "other digital elements or features designed to engage with retail investors on digital platforms."

As part of the announcement, the SEC said it will collect public input for 30 days after the request and comment submission forms are made available online.

Gensler said that he is particularly interested in hearing from the public on two key questions.