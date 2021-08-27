Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Big Lots, Hibbett Sports, Peloton, Gap and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Big Lots (BIG) – The discount retailer's shares tumbled 9.5% in premarket trading after it missed top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter. Big Lots earned $1.09 per share, 3 cents shy of analyst forecasts, and its comparable store sales slid a greater-than-expected 13.2%. The company also said it was hit by supply chain issues and inflation pressures.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) – The athletic apparel retailer jumped 6.1% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected sales and profit for its latest quarter, and raising its full-year forecast. Hibbett earned $2.86 per share, almost double the $1.44 consensus estimate.

Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 8.1% in the premarket, after reporting a wider-than-expected loss. The fitness equipment maker lost $1.05 per share for its latest quarter, compared with estimates of a 45-cent loss. Paid digital subscriptions fell short of estimates as well. Additionally, Peloton said in an SEC filing that it has been subpoenaed by the government for documents on injuries related to its products.

Gap (GPS) – Gap reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share, beating the 46 cents consensus estimate, and the apparel retailer's revenue was also above Wall Street forecasts. Gap also raised its full-year guidance, largely on the strength of its Old Navy and Athleta brands. The stock rallied 8.5% in premarket trading.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple struck a deal with smaller developers that extends a commission cut for three years and allows them to alert consumers about alternate payment systems to Apple's app store.

HP Inc. (HPQ) – HP Inc. beat estimates by 16 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, though revenue fell below analyst forecasts. The personal computer and printer maker saw the worldwide chip shortage hurt its ability to meet demand, with the company saying it is selling everything it can produce. HP lost 4.6% in premarket action.

Dell Technologies (DELL) – Dell reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, 21 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping analyst projections. Dell benefited from the ongoing boom in demand for personal computers and said it is dealing successfully with supply chain challenges. However, the stock fell 1.8% in the premarket.

Workday (WDAY) – Workday earned an adjusted $1.23 per share for its latest quarter, with the provider of cloud-based human resources and financial software also reporting better-than-expected revenue. Subscription revenue jumped more than 23% from a year earlier. Workday shares surged 7.2% in premarket trading.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Marvell came in 3 cents above estimates with an adjusted quarterly profit of 34 cents per share. However, the chip maker's revenue merely matched Street forecasts, and its cost of goods sold jumped from a year earlier. Shares slid 3.6% in the premarket.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) – Ollie's plunged 13.3% in premarket trading after it fell 3 cents short of Wall Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share. The discount retailer's revenue fell short as well, with comparable store sales falling 28% from a year earlier.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – J&J will be allowed to separate its talc-related liabilities from the rest of its business after a judge declined to prohibit the company from doing so. Personal injury lawyers had sought to prevent the move, fearing that it could put thousands of claims into bankruptcy.

VMWare (VMW) – VMWare reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the $1.64 consensus estimate, while the enterprise software company's revenue was slightly above Wall Street forecasts. However, cloud business revenue did fall short of some analyst forecasts, and shares slid 5.7% in the premarket.