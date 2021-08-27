Treasury yields rise slightly ahead of Powell's Fed summit speech

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added less than a basis point, advancing to 1.346% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose less than a basis point to 1.941%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday morning, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium.

Powell is due to speak at this year's virtual Jackson Hole summit at 10 a.m. ET, with investors watching for any details as to when the Fed might look to taper its easy monetary stimulus.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC on Thursday that he would like to see central bank announce a winding down of bond purchases in September.

Kaplan said that he was concerned about inflation and "excess risk-taking" that has led to "distortions" in financial markets, particularly in bonds.

Tom Graff, portfolio manager and head of fixed income at Brown Advisory, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that there didn't seem to be "any benefit from QE (quantitative easing) at this point and (it's) probably doing some harm in the money market space."