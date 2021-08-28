A Tesla Model 3 hit a parked police car in Orlando, driver said she was 'in Autopilot'

A 2019 Tesla Model 3 hit a Florida Highway Patrol car in Orlando on the morning of August 28, 2021. No injuries were reported.

The driver of a 2019 Tesla Model 3 told officers she was using Autopilot, Tesla's advanced driver assistance system, when she collided with a police car and a Mercedes SUV Saturday morning around 5 a.m. ET in Orlando, Florida.

No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the crash has not yet been completed. It remains to be determined whether Tesla's Autopilot caused or contributed to the incident.

According to a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at the time of the incident, a trooper had stopped to assist a driver whose 2012 Mercedes GLK 350 was disabled at the side of the Interstate 4 (I-4) highway in Orlando. The trooper had already stepped out of his parked police vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger, by the time the Tesla Model 3 ran into it.