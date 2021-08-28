Watch rocket builder Astra make second attempt at a rocket launch from Alaska

[Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]

Rocket builder Astra Space is going for its first launch since the company went public, and aiming to reach orbit for the first time.

The new space company cut short its first launch attempt on Friday, with the rocket's engines firing for a moment and then shutting down.

Astra is launching its rocket LV0006 from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska. The launch is the first for Astra to carry a paying customer, with the U.S. Space Force contracting the launch to test a payload under its Space Test Program.

The vehicle stands 43 feet tall and fits in the small rocket segment of the launch market. Astra's goal is to launch as many of its small rockets as it can, aiming to launch one rocket a day by 2025 and drop its $2.5 million price point even further.

Saturday's mission, rescheduled after Astra aborted a launch attempt on Friday, tests a variety of upgrades to Astra's rocket since its last mission in December. While that prior mission made it to space, the rocket came just short of reaching orbit.