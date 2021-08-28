Watch this key level in Zoom stock ahead of earnings, Piper Sandler analyst says

It's Zoom's moment of truth.

The stay-at-home play will report earnings after the bell Monday, the next catalyst for a stock that has fallen out of favor this year after a nearly fivefold surge in 2020.

"I'm not sure if it's Zoom or boom," Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "The stock has had a huge run in 2020. It's been basing now for months."

In a separate email to CNBC, Johnson said the options market is implying a 9% move on the upside or downside, major action for a stock that has stalled in recent months. Zoom has not seen a move of that size since March.

Johnson says it pays to have a wait-and-see approach to this stock.

"I'm going to wait for the stock to see if we can recapture this 50- and 200-day moving average, technically. Even though our fundamental analyst likes it, I'm going to wait to see if we can get back above that level at about $365 so I'm a hold on this heading into the print," he said.