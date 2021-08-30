TikTok owner ByteDance takes first step into virtual reality with latest acquisition

A visitor tries out a VR headset at the booth of Pico Technology during the China 5G and Industrial Internet Conference on Nov. 19, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. ByteDance has made its first foray into virtual reality (VR) through the acquisition of start-up Pico.

GUANGZHOU, China — TikTok owner ByteDance has made its first foray into virtual reality (VR) through the acquisition of a start-up called Pico.

Beijing-headquartered ByteDance did not disclose the size of the deal but said in a statement that Pico's "comprehensive suite of software and hardware technologies, as well as the talent and deep expertise of the team, will support both our entry to the VR space and long-term investment in this emerging field."

Pico was the third-largest virtual reality headset maker globally in the first quarter of 2021, with shipments growing 44.7% year-on-year, according to IDC.