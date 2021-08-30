Treasury yields mixed as investors await key jobs report

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked slightly downward to 1.309% in pre-market trading, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was unchanged at 1.92%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Bonds yields were mixed but little moved on Monday, as investors look ahead to Friday's all-important jobs report.

The labor market is in focus ahead of the August jobs report which will play a major part in determining when and how the Federal Reserve will start unwinding its bond program.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect 750,000 jobs were created in August and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last Friday acknowledged that the central bank aims to taper its $120 billion a month bond-buying program this year, but stressed the need for more robust employment data before any further decisions would be made.

The 10-year Treasury yield has perked up in recent weeks but still remains well below its highs from earlier this year.

"The 10-year yield continues to build upside momentum, and Powell's dovish tone on Friday won't derail that momentum. However, the 10-year yield needs to break through resistance at 1.36% and then at 1.41% before it can mount a test of the April downtrend," Tom Essaye of the Sevens Report said in a note on Monday.

Investors will be watching for further data in the coming week, including consumer confidence Tuesday and Wednesday's release of Institute for Supply Management manufacturing data and ADP's private sector payroll data, seen as a sort of preview for Friday's government jobs report.