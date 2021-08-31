Cristiano Ronaldo officially signs for Manchester United as contract details are revealed

TURIN, ITALY - OCTOBER 21: Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League press conference at Allianz Stadium on October 21, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract to return to Manchester United.

The English club reached an agreement to transfer him from Juventus for an initial €15m (£12.86m), which could later be increased by €8m (£6.86m).

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday," Ronaldo said.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again."