Two senior FDA vaccine regulators are stepping down

The outside of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters is seen in White Oak, Md.

Two senior Food and Drug Administration officials responsible for reviewing Covid-19 vaccine applications are leaving the federal agency this fall, an agency spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research & Review, and the office's deputy director Phil Krause will exit the agency in October and November, respectively, according to a letter shared with CNBC by FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Caccomo.

"Thank you so much to Marion and Phil for all that they have contributed and continue to contribute to the agency, and thanks so much to each of you for all that you do every day," FDA top vaccine regulator Dr. Peter Marks said in the letter.