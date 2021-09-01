Biden will place U.S. support for Ukraine front and center during Zelensky visit

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander civil rights leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House August 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will unveil a wide-ranging humanitarian and military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, during a visit by Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to the White House.

The package features $60 million worth of newly designated military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, small arms and ammunition. Biden informed Congress late last week of his intent to release the funds to help Ukraine defend its eastern border against Russian-backed separatists.

Another $45 million will be in the form of humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians impacted by the separatists' guerilla war, said a White House official who requested anonymity to preview the visit.

In the fight against Covid-19, the U.S. will announce $12.8 million in additional assistance to Ukraine, on top of the $55 million in Covid-related aid the Biden administration has already provided, the official said.

Zelensky's meeting with Biden comes as the White House confronts dueling crises at home and abroad.

In Louisiana and Mississippi, more than a million residents still lacked electricity early Wednesday in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Overseas, a humanitarian and border crisis looms as the Biden administration ramps up a mammoth effort to try to process and resettle tens of thousands of Afghan refugees airlifted out of the country as part of the U.S. military withdrawal.

Zelensky was originally scheduled to meet with Biden on Monday, but his visit was pushed back so that it could receive "the attention it deserves," the White House official said.

When the two leaders sit down on Wednesday, Zelensky will be looking for assurances from Biden that American support for his country remains steadfast as Ukraine enters the seventh year of a guerilla war with Russia.

The White House official said Biden will announce several steps aimed at deepening the already close relationship between Washington and Kyiv.

One of them will be to restart the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission, which has not met in three years, the official said.

Biden and Zelensky will also announce new energy initiatives, including a Strategic Energy and Climate Dialogue under the purview of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

In late August, Granholm led a U.S. delegation to Ukraine to mark the country's 30th anniversary of independence.

Energy security could prove to be an awkward subject for Biden and Zelensky, however.