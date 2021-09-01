Google reportedly plans to put its own chips in Chromebook laptops from 2023

Sundar Pichai, senior vice president for Chrome at Google Inc., holds up a new Chromebook Pixel as he speaks during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013. Google Inc., owner of the world’s most popular search engine, debuted a touchscreen version of the Chromebook laptop, stepping up its challenge to Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. in hardware.

Google is edging closer to rolling out its own central processing units, or CPUs, for its Chromebook laptops, according to a report from Nikkei Asia on Wednesday that cites people familiar with the matter.

The U.S tech giant reportedly plans to use its CPUs in Chromebooks and tablets that run on the company's Chrome operating system from around 2023. Google did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

CPUs can be thought of as the brains of a computer as they perform all of a machine's main tasks. Google currently uses CPUs made by the likes of Intel and AMD to power its Chromebooks. Google's new chips are reportedly based on blueprints from Arm, the SoftBank-owned British chip designer whose chip architectures power 90% of the world's smartphones.

Earlier this month, Google announced that it will build its own smartphone processor called Google Tensor. The chip will power the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices that go on sale this fall.

