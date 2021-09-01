How the first disabled and woman-owned NYSE floor broker is changing Wall Street

Cynthia DiBartolo's journey to the New York Stock Exchange floor was fraught with challenges and difficulty.

In July 2021, DiBartolo's firm, Tigress Financial Partners, became the first disabled and woman-owned floor broker to become a member of the NYSE.

Floor brokers are members of firms who execute trades on the exchange floor on behalf of the firm's clients. They are physically present on the trading floor and are active during the New York Stock Exchange opening and closing auctions.

Tigress was one of 17 firms to help underwrite trading app Robinhood's IPO.

Tigress's inclusion in the underwriting of Robinhood came during a pivotal time for Wall Street. In mid-2020, Wall Street banks, which are predominately run by white men, came under intense pressure to improve diversity following the Black Lives Matter protests.

Companies vowed to improve their practices via philanthropic programs, diverse hiring practices, and internships for underprivileged candidates. DiBartolo crafted a diversity questionnaire to make it easier for companies selling stock or issuing debt to find and vet minority and women-owned firms. American Airlines has already adopted the survey, and JPMorgan has begun to create a database to help automate the process.